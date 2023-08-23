Watch Chrissie Hynde join Guns N' Roses onstage in Boston for a lively romp through Bad Obsession

With The Pretenders currently supporting Guns N' Roses on the North American leg of their 2023 World Tour, it was only a matter of time before Axl Rose requested Chrissie Hynde's presence onstage, and now it's happened.

Two nights ago, when Guns N' Roses appeared at Boston's iconic Fenway Park, the Pretenders' leader joined the band just two songs into their 26-song set, adding some lusty harmonica parps to the Use Your Illusion-era Bad Obsession.

To be completely honest, Hynde doesn't look entirely comfortable sharing such rarified air, and we'd have preferred her to sing – she's one of rock's great voices, after all – but Hynde and Rose together, that's quite something, right?

The Pretenders have three shows left on the GN'R tour – in Chicago tomorrow night, and in Toronto and St. Louis next month – so there may be opportunities for Rose to entice a song out of Hynde. Other support acts on the tour include Guns N' Roses superfan Carrie Underwood – who recently covered Motörhead's classic Ace Of Spades while warming up the audience in Montreal – plus Alice In Chains, Dirty Honey and The Warning. Full dates below.

Guns N' Roses 2023 World Tour

Aug 24: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 26: Nashville GEODIS Park, TN

Aug 29: Charlotte Spectrum Center, NC

Sep 01: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Sep 03: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Sep 06: Lexington Rupp Arena, KY

Sep 09: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Sep 12: Knoxville Thompson-Boling Arena, TN

Sep 15: Hollywood Hard Rock Live, FL

Sep 20: Biloxi Mississippi Coast Coliseum, MS

Sep 23: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Sep 26: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 28: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Oct 01: San Diego Snapdragon Stadium, CA

Oct 08: Sacramento Aftershock Festival, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Chase Field, AZ

Oct 14: Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 16: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Tickets are on sale now.