Chris Squire's Fish Out Of Water to get new vinyl reissue

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

The late Yes bassist Chris Squire's debut solo album from 1975 to get vinyl gatefold reissue in May

(Image credit: Chris Squire)

Late Yes bassist Chris Squire’s debut solo album Fish Out Of Water is to be reissued on vinyl by Esoteric Recordings on May 26.

A collaboration between Squire and his friend Andrew Pryce Jackman, a gifted arranger who had been a member of Squire’s pre-Yes groupThe Syn, Fish Out Of Water was released in 1975, when Yes were on hiatus as members recorded their respective solo albums.

The sessions saw contributions from former Yes drummer Bill Bruford, Yes keyboard player Patrick Moraz and noted musicians Mel Collins and Jimmy Hastings. The album was a Top 30 chart hit in the UK and made the US Billboard Top 75 album chart, going on to sell nearly 500,000 copies worldwide.

The new reissue has been cut at Abbey Road studios and fully restores the original LP gatefold artwork with a printed inner bag and poster.

(Image credit: Chris Squire)

Chris Squire: Fish Out Of Water
1. Hold Out Your Hand
2. You By My Side
3. Silently Falling
4. Lucky Sveen
5. Safe (Canon Song)

