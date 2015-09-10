Chris Jericho to Host Classic Rock Roll Of Honour

WWE Wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho is to host this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards ceremony, which will take place at London’s Roundhouse venue on November 11.

“What a great 12 months it’s been for high-voltage rock’n’roll,” says Classic Rock Editor Siân Llewellyn. ”And what a year for us to return to the Roll Of Honour’s spiritual home at London’s Roundhouse after celebrating its tenth anniversary in Hollywood. With fantastic new bands to celebrate and brilliant albums to consider it was trickier than ever to nail down our nomination shortlist. Put simply, it means that the Classic Rock Awards will be another brilliant evening of rock’n’roll celebration!”

The five publicly voted categories are now open, with nominees including Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Rush, Royal Blood & Manic Street Preachers. The full list of nominees is as follows:

Best New Band

Black Moth

We Are Harlot

Wilson

Crobot

Wolf Alice

Biters

King King

Messenger

FFS

Radkey

Kill It Kid

Royal Thunder

Album Of The Year

AC/DC - Rock Or Bust

The Darkness - Last Of Our Kind

Blackberry Smoke - Holding All The Roses

Halestorm - Into The Wild Life

Thunder - Wonder Days

Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.

Von Hertzen Brothers - New Day Rising

Faith No More - Sol Invictus

Royal Blood - Royal Blood

Black Star Riders - The Killer Instinct

Robert Plant - Lullaby And…The Ceaseless Roar

Joe Bonamassa - Different Shades Of Blue

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - World On Fire

Iron Maiden - The Book Of Souls

Ghost - Meliora

Motörhead - Bad Magic

Reissue Of The Year

Led Zeppelin - IV, Houses Of The Holy, Physical Graffiti, Presence, In Through The Out Door, Coda

Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers: Super Deluxe Edition

The Kinks - The Anthology: 1964 - 1971

Bad Company - Bad Company, Straight Shooter Deluxe Editions

Status Quo - Status Quo Live Box Set

The Allman Brothers - The 1971 Fillmore East Recordings

The Pretty Things - Bouquets From A Cloudy Sky

Bob Dylan & The Band - The Basement Tapes Complete, Bootleg Series Vol.11

The Beatles - Mono Vinyl Collection

The Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible 20

Suzi Quatro - The Girl From Detroit City

Deep Purple - The Hard Road: The Mark 1 Studio Recordings 1968 - 69

Bryan Adams - Reckless 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - CSNY 1974

Rainbow - A Light In The Black 1975 - 1984

Film (or DVD) Of The Year

Rush - R40

Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways

Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck

Love And Mercy

The Wrecking Crew

Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me

Joe Bonamassa - Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks

Band Of The Year

AC/DC

Fleetwood Mac

Foo Fighters

Halestorm

King Crimson

Rush

The Who

Previous winners at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour include Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Queen, Black Sabbath, The Doors, ZZ Top, Rival Sons, Status Quo, Anthrax, Rush, Pink Floyd, Manic Street Preachers, Foo Fighters, Rush, Slash, Iron Maiden and Aerosmith.

