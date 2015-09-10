Chris Jericho to Host Classic Rock Roll Of Honour

WWE Wrestler and Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho is to host this year’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour awards ceremony, which will take place at London’s Roundhouse venue on November 11.
“What a great 12 months it’s been for high-voltage rock’n’roll,” says Classic Rock Editor Siân Llewellyn. ”And what a year for us to return to the Roll Of Honour’s spiritual home at London’s Roundhouse after celebrating its tenth anniversary in Hollywood. With fantastic new bands to celebrate and brilliant albums to consider it was trickier than ever to nail down our nomination shortlist. Put simply, it means that the Classic Rock Awards will be another brilliant evening of rock’n’roll celebration!”
The five publicly voted categories are now open, with nominees including Foo Fighters, AC/DC, Rush, Royal Blood & Manic Street Preachers. The full list of nominees is as follows:
Best New Band
Black Moth
We Are Harlot
Wilson
Crobot
Wolf Alice
Biters
King King
Messenger
FFS
Radkey
Kill It Kid
Royal Thunder
Album Of The Year
AC/DC - Rock Or Bust
The Darkness - Last Of Our Kind
Blackberry Smoke - Holding All The Roses
Halestorm - Into The Wild Life
Thunder - Wonder Days
Steven Wilson - Hand. Cannot. Erase.
Von Hertzen Brothers - New Day Rising
Faith No More - Sol Invictus
Royal Blood - Royal Blood
Black Star Riders - The Killer Instinct
Robert Plant - Lullaby And…The Ceaseless Roar
Joe Bonamassa - Different Shades Of Blue
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators - World On Fire
Iron Maiden - The Book Of Souls
Ghost - Meliora
Motörhead - Bad Magic
Reissue Of The Year
Led Zeppelin - IV, Houses Of The Holy, Physical Graffiti, Presence, In Through The Out Door, Coda
Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers: Super Deluxe Edition
The Kinks - The Anthology: 1964 - 1971
Bad Company - Bad Company, Straight Shooter Deluxe Editions
Status Quo - Status Quo Live Box Set
The Allman Brothers - The 1971 Fillmore East Recordings
The Pretty Things - Bouquets From A Cloudy Sky
Bob Dylan & The Band - The Basement Tapes Complete, Bootleg Series Vol.11
The Beatles - Mono Vinyl Collection
The Manic Street Preachers - The Holy Bible 20
Suzi Quatro - The Girl From Detroit City
Deep Purple - The Hard Road: The Mark 1 Studio Recordings 1968 - 69
Bryan Adams - Reckless 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition
Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - CSNY 1974
Rainbow - A Light In The Black 1975 - 1984
Film (or DVD) Of The Year
Rush - R40
Foo Fighters - Sonic Highways
Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck
Love And Mercy
The Wrecking Crew
Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me
Joe Bonamassa - Muddy Wolf At Red Rocks
Band Of The Year
AC/DC
Fleetwood Mac
Foo Fighters
Halestorm
King Crimson
Rush
The Who
Previous winners at the Classic Rock Roll Of Honour include Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Metallica, Queen, Black Sabbath, The Doors, ZZ Top, Rival Sons, Status Quo, Anthrax, Rush, Pink Floyd, Manic Street Preachers, Foo Fighters, Rush, Slash, Iron Maiden and Aerosmith.