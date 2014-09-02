Chimaira guitarist Werstler quits

Emil Werstler has left Chimaira, saying he wants to “take the next step” in his career.

He joined the band as their bassist, but took over guitar duties following the departures of Rob Arnold and Matt DeVries in late 2011.

And although he’s moving on, there’s no hard feelings and he wishes the band well.

He says in a statement: “My time in Chimaira has unfortunately come to an end. It’s time for me to move on as I continue to focus on harvesting my abilities as a musician.

“I’m very fond of everyone in the band and wish them all the best for the future.

“Although this was a difficult choice to make, I feel it was necessary in order to take the next step in my career. The best is yet to come and I’m very excited for the multiple projects I am working on.

“I would like to thank the band, management and, most importantly, all the fans for the endless support and understanding.”

The guitarist featured on the group’s seventh studio outing Crown Of Phantoms which was released in 2013 and the Ohio metal outfit have lined up a European tour in October which takes in eight UK dates.

Werstler’s replacement has still to be announced.

UK tour dates

Oct 20: Southampton Talking Heads

Oct 21: London Underworld

Oct 22: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 23: Wolverhampton The Slade Rooms

Oct 24: Manchester Sound Control

Oct 25: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Oct 26: Newcastle The Cluny

Oct 27: Nottingham Rescue Rooms