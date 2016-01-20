Chelsea Grin plot 'most aggressive' record yet

Chelsea Grin have signed with Rise Records and promise fans “the record they need to hear.”

No release date has been mooted for the Salt Lake City deathcore outfit’s fourth album, but they say it will be their “most aggressive” so far when it does arrive.

Last month, they released the standalone single Skin Deep.

Chelsea Grin say: “We’re very excited to join the Rise Records family. Following the release of Skin Deep, we are fired up to bring our most aggressive release to date.

“With this new partnership, we feel a new level of excitement and plan on giving our fans the Chelsea Grin record they need to hear.”

Rise Records – home to Of Mice & Men, Memphis May Fire, Miss May I and Sleeping With Sirens – say: “Rise is very excited to welcome accomplished metal band Chelsea Grin to the family and to work with them as they start the next chapter.”

The band tour North America next month, performing debut album Desolation Of Eden in full.