Chad Kroeger and Avril Lavigne separate

Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger and his pop star wife Avril Lavigne have separated after two years of marriage.

Lavigne announced the split on her Instagram page, saying the couple would remain friends.

She says: “It is with heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today. Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we’ve created many unforgettable moments.

“We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support.”

Kroeger said last year that he was “amused” by tabloid rumours that his marriage was on the rocks. He proposed to the pop punk artist in 2012, just a few months after meeting her.

Nickelback released latest album No Fixed Address last year. In August, they cancelled their remaining tour dates as Kroeger was ordered to rest after undergoing surgery to remove a cyst from his vocal cords.