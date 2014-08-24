Cavaleras drop Conspiracy art

Max and Igor Cavalera have released the artwork for upcoming third Cavalera Conspiracy album Pandemonium.

The follow-up to 2011’s Blunt Force Trauma is set for launch on November 3 via Napalm Records.

Metal Hammer premiered lead track Bonzai Kamakazi last week, and frontman Max told the Metal Hammer Show that the record harked back to his time with Sepultura.

He said: “Pandemonium is very, very heavy – the heaviest of all three. I was possessed to get Igor back to his Arise era of drumming: everything fast.”

More details will be revealed in due course.