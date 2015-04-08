Cave In, Periphery and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we celebrate the debut album from Cave In – Until Your Heart Stops.

And we’ll be spinning tunes from Periphery, Killer Be Killed, Karnivool, Coal Chamber, Blind Guardian, Helloween, Trepalium and Korn.

Plus we’ll be talking about the upcoming general election and the manifesto of things we’d like to see the political parties promise to deliver including that every person in the UK gets a day named after them and free fish and chips for all on Fridays…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.