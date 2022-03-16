Cardinal Copia welcomes mysterious new character into Ghost-world... but who is he?

Ghost have unveiled the tenth chapter of their intriguing online drama, and the arrival of a mysterious, and vaguely menacing, new character at the Ministry has caused much excitement and speculation among the Ghost faithful.

In the new video, titled Home Coming & Special Guests, Cardinal Copia, now upgraded to the role of the fourth Papa Emeritus, is welcomed back to the MInistry after his Prequelle 'tour of duty' by Sister Imperator. There's a slightly awkward moment as the Sister shares "a little something" with Copia, telling him "I can't call you Papa", but to his credit, he takes it well.



"Because of the old guy?" he asks. "I know."

'Cardi' is then directed to put his things in his room, and informed that there might be a surprise awaiting him, he spots a kid's tricycle, similar to the one he was spotted riding in Chapter Seven: New World Redro. But the Cardinal's carefree enjoyment of his new toy is brought to a rather abrupt halt by arrival of a new face at the Ministry, an unsmiling man in a black suit whose withering looks at the Cardinal suggest that he's a man of some authority in the Ghost universe.

The gentleman in question is introduced by the Cardinal as "Mr Sultarians", but who the Hell is he?

That's a question which has been occupying the thoughts of the hardcore Ghost faithful on Reddit. One popular theory, suggested by Reddit user Immediate_Budget_958, is that the brooding newcomer is one of the Four Horsemen Of The Apocalypse. Because, why not, eh?

This theory is rooted in the discover that the word 'sultr' is Old Norse for 'hunger' and 'famine.'

Immediate_Budget_958 writes:



"Wondering if the doorbell ringing four times means that we're going to see the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse? And that Mr. Sultarian (spelling?) is the incarnation of Famine? Oddly enough, he showed up around dinner and Cardi mentioned, "you like that, right?" about food."

Thoughts?

We know one thing: we are here for this, whatever the fuck 'this' is.

Watch the episode below:

Meanwhile, Ghost's critically acclaimed new record Impera is on course to give the Swedish band their highest ever debut in the UK album charts, following its release last Friday, March 11. The Official Charts Company's mid-week chart had the new collection from Tobias Forge's bewitching ghouls at number two.

Anything higher than tenth in the chart, which will be revealed on March 18, will represent their highest ever debut in this country. The band's last album, Prequelle, debuted at number 10 upon its release in 2018.

Ghost are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is available to buy now.