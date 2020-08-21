Carcass roar back to life with new song The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue

Carcass have released a brand new song, The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue.

The razor-sharp chugger is taken from the extreme metal icons’ upcoming new EP, Despicable, released on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

As well as The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue, the EP also features last year’s single Under The Scalpel Blade, plus The Long And Winding Bier Road and Slaughtered In Soho.

The band originally planned to release their seventh album, Torn Arteries, this month, but delayed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Carcass: Despicable EP

1. The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue

2. The Long And Winding Bier Road

3. Under The Scalpel Blade (album version)

4. Slaughtered In Soho