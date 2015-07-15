Canned Heat detail Songs From The Road

Canned Heat will launch a Songs From The Road live pack to celebrate their 50th anniversary tour.

The latest in Ruf Records’ Songs From The Road series arrives on August 7 and includes a DVD and CD.

The veteran outfit say: “We’re all amazed and thankful that we’re still here, living our dreams of making a living doing what we all love – playing the blues, travelling the world and giving a taste of boogie to audiences everywhere.”

Canned Heat manager Skip Taylor describes the set recorded at Harmonie, Bonn, Germany, as “a capsule of where the band was at on that particular night.”

The lineup features frontman Dale Spalding, bassist Larry ‘The Mole’ Taylor, drummer Adolfo ‘Fito’ De La Parra and guitarist John Paulus, who’s covering for Harvey ‘The Snake’ Mandel as he recovers from a health setback.

Taylor says: “Fito and Larry have kept the Canned Heat legacy alive – they’re still allowing people around the world to hear and feel the music we all love.”

DVD Tracklist