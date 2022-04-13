Cannabis collection launched to "honour" George Harrison

Legal cannabis brand Dad Grass have announced the launch of All Things Must Grass, a collection of federally legal pre-rolled CBD + CBG joints, paraphernalia and merchandise inspired by George Harrison, late former guitarist with The Beatles.

In a statement, the manufacturers say, "Dad Grass honours the late musician and celebrates the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece All Things Must Pass by rolling up the sort of light-hearted and laid-back cannabis products we think he would have enjoyed back in the day."

“We tend to shy away from the high test blow-your-mind weed that kids are into today,” advises Ben Starmer, Co-Founder and CEO of Dad Grass. “For this project, we set out to create a mellower kind of joint, something that blended together the type of high quality, low potency, and all-natural flower that was around when George was ‘having a laugh’ back in the early 70s. Just a classic smoke for a classic bloke."

Joshua Katz, Co-Founder of Dad Grass, claims, “These Special Blend joints should take you back to the good ol’ days when smokin’ a doobie helped you tune in, gave you a pleasant-but-manageable buzz and put you in a chilled out euphoric mood.” Before you head down to the all-night garage to pick up a couple of bags of nachos and a tub of Haagen-Dazs. Probably.

Items in the All Things Must Grass collection include readymade joints rolled from a mix of organic CBD and CBG hemp, rolling papers, a rolling tray, silk-screened posters, buttons, pins, matches, stickers, and stash box disguised as an All Things Must Pass double cassette box.

Dad Grass have also released a video to promote the collection, which you can watch below should you be so inclined. And it's all available to buy online, shipping via USPS.