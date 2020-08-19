Call Of The Wild festival announces 2021 return - and add extra day

Organisers of the UK’s Call Of The Wild have confirmed that the festival will return in 2021 with an extra day added.

This year’s event was called off, but the 2021 festival will take place at the Lincolnshire Showground on May 20-23 next year, with a lineup that includes Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, Massive Wagons, Glen Matlock, Ricky Warwick & The Fighting Hearts, Blaze Bayley, Crashdiet, Lawnmower Deth and Tigertailz.

Call Of The Wild bosses say they’ve added the extra day as a “big thank you to everyone who has stuck by us through the whole pandemic, and regardless of losing the event for 2020, have retained their tickets and helped support the festival through one of the most challenging times ever known within the music industry.”

The Thursday will be free to all those who previously bought tickets for the 2020 festival, with those buying tickets now able to add the Thursday to their package.

All full lineup poster can be seen below, while those looking for further information and tickets can visit the official Call Of The Wild website.

Archive footage from the festival can also be found on their official YouTube channel.