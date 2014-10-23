Cadillac Three return to UK

The Cadillac Three will return to the UK in December to play three shows on the back of next single Get Your Buzz On.

The Nashville outfit were last here to play a set at the Sonisphere festival in July. Frontman Jaren Johnson says: “It’s been an incredible year for us and we’re really looking forward to our fourth trip over. It’s going to be one hell of a party – burn the tyres and light the fires!”

Get Your Buzz On, taken from debut album Tennessee Mojo, is launched on December 1 via Spinefarm Records. Tour support comes from Tax The Heat and Sons Of Icarus. The Cadillac Three also play Planet Rockstock on December 6.

Dec 07: Manchester Deaf Institute

Dec 08: Birmingham Oobleck

Dec 09: London Garage