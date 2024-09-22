The Cadillac Three cancel all remaining 2024 shows as frontman Jaren Johnston begins mental health treatment

Country rockers the Cadilac Three have cancelled their remaining 2024 shows after frontman Jaren Johnston started treatment for mental health issues. The band, whose most recent album The Years Go Fast was released in October 2023, broke the news in an Instagram post.

"Jaren has entered treatment for his mental health and well-being," wrote the band. "The last few years have been challenging on a number of levels. The right thing to do right now is to make space to focus on family, health, and longevity.

"With this news, our remaining 2024 shows will be cancelled. Please contact your point of purchase for all headlining shows.

"We love our fans and the community we’ve built together. Cancelling concerts is not something we take lightly. We have no doubt we will ride down the road again. Until then, we appreciate your respect and support for Jaren and his family."

The news comes just days after the Cadillac Three cancelled the first three dates of their Fall 2024 tour in Pryor, OK; Brandon, MS; and Tuscaloosa, AL due to illness. The band's next show was scheduled to take place at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin, TN, on September 29.

The Years Go Fast was declared the 15th best album of 2023 by Classic Rock magazine. Johnston has also made his name as a successful songwriter for other artists, reaching the top of the Country charts with Keith Urban, Billy Currington, Frankie Ballard, Tim McGraw, Dallas Smith and Jake Owen.