Buzzcocks reveal album and tour details

Buzzcocks have announced details of a new album and a UK tour.
The English punk icons will release ninth album The Way in November. It was recorded in London and backed by a PledgeMusic campaign. Produced by Dave M Allen – known for his work with Depeche Mode and The Cure – The Way is the follow-up to 2006’s Flat-Pack Philosophy.
A single, It’s Not You, will be released later this month.
A US tour will precede the UK dates, which kick off in Cambridge on October 1.
The Way tracklist
- Keep On Believing 2. People Are Strange Machines 3. The Way 4. In The Back 5. Virtually Real 6. Third Dimension 7. Out Of The Blue 8. Chasing Rainbows/Modern Times 9. It’s Not You 10. Saving Yourself
2014 UK tour
Oct 01: Cambridge Junction
Oct 02: Nottingham Rock City
Oct 03: Manchester The Ritz
Oct 04: Glasgow O2 ABC
Oct 08: Leeds O2 Academy
Oct 09: Birmingham The Institute
Oct 10: Salisbury City Hall
Oct 11: London The Forum
Oct 16: Brighton Concorde 2
Oct 17: Poole Dorset MR KYPS
Oct 18: Reading Sub 89