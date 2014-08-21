Buzzcocks reveal album and tour details

Buzzcocks have announced details of a new album and a UK tour.

The English punk icons will release ninth album The Way in November. It was recorded in London and backed by a PledgeMusic campaign. Produced by Dave M Allen – known for his work with Depeche Mode and The Cure – The Way is the follow-up to 2006’s Flat-Pack Philosophy.

A single, It’s Not You, will be released later this month.

A US tour will precede the UK dates, which kick off in Cambridge on October 1.

The Way tracklist

Keep On Believing 2. People Are Strange Machines 3. The Way 4. In The Back 5. Virtually Real 6. Third Dimension 7. Out Of The Blue 8. Chasing Rainbows/Modern Times 9. It’s Not You 10. Saving Yourself

2014 UK tour

Oct 01: Cambridge Junction

Oct 02: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 03: Manchester The Ritz

Oct 04: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 08: Leeds O2 Academy

Oct 09: Birmingham The Institute

Oct 10: Salisbury City Hall

Oct 11: London The Forum

Oct 16: Brighton Concorde 2

Oct 17: Poole Dorset MR KYPS

Oct 18: Reading Sub 89