Bush announce new album The Art of Survival, share video for single More Than Machines

Bush will release a new album, The Art of Survival, on October 7, 2022 via BMG. And as a preview of what to expect, Gavin Rossdale's band have released the album's politically-charged lead-off single, More Than Machines.

Explaining the themes explored in More Than Machines, Gavin Rossdale says, “This is an action-packed song with three really big topics. Off the bat, I don’t understand how anyone has the audacity to get involved or assume responsibility for women’s bodies. I wanted to reference that, because it’s important to discuss. As much as the song is about the destruction of women’s rights, it’s about the destruction of the planet and the move for A.I. and a world of robots to replace us. It’s a topic we’ve heard since the fifties.



"I’m not here to teach anything though," Rossdale adds, "my job is medieval like a town crier. I come into town with my elixirs and sing about it, so it hopefully goes out into the universe."

The video for More Than Machines was filmed at the inaugural Atlantis Concert for Earth, a two-day event which rook place inside the Sete Cidades Massif volcano in The Azores in July.

Watch it below:

The Art Of Survival, Bush's ninth album, is the follow-up to 2020's well-received The Kingdom.

The album tracklisting is:



1. Heavy Is The Ocean

2. Slow Me

3. More Than Machines

4. May Your Love Be Pure

5. Shark Bite

6. Human Sand

7. Kiss Me I’m Dead

8. Identity

9. Creatures of the Fire

10. Judas Is A Riot

11. Gunfight

12. 1000 Years

Bush are currently on the road supporting Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin in the US. The tour will conclude on October 8 in Mansfield, MA at Xfinity Center.