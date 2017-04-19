Bumblefoot says Guns N’ Roses touring left him “burned out”

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal says that he was “burned out” towards the end of his time in Guns N’ Roses because of their heavy touring schedule.

The guitarist joined Axl Rose in 2006 and went on to play on 2008 album Chinese Democracy. But he decided to walk away in 2015 after spending much of that year fielding questions about his status in the lineup.

And in a new interview he says that he knew the time was right to quit as he had achieved everything he could with the band.

Thal tells XSrock.com: “I was really burned out. I felt like I had contributed everything that I possibly could as a performer, but my heart was in more things where I was creating, writing, producing and teaching. All of things that I was doing before the heavy touring of Guns N’ Roses.

“I really felt that it was definitely time for me to go. I felt like I had taken it as far as I could and I was reaching a point where I was stressed and unhappy. And that’s not good for me and it’s not good for them.

“So in early March of 2014, we were rehearsing for the next three months of touring. The first thing that I told the band when I walked in was that this is going to be my last run.

“I finished out the shows and I did try to recommend people to take my place. I didn’t want to stop them from moving forward or anything like that.”

Asked if he’s spoken with frontman Axl Rose since leaving Guns N’ Roses, Thal says: “No. The relationship is over between me and them.

“They’re doing fine and I’m doing fine and that’s the way it’s supposed to be. I don’t regret leaving. I wish it could have smoother on a personal level. I’m happy to see what they’re doing now and I’m glad I was able to be part of their world that makes people so happy at the shows. It was a gift. I’m grateful and I thank them for it.”

The guitarist and his Art Of Anarchy bandmates released their second album The Madness last month.

It’s the band’s first record with former Creed frontman Scott Stapp, who joined last year, replacing the late Scott Weiland who appeared on the supergroup’s self-titled 2015 debut album.

Art Of Anarchy have a couple of dates left on their current tour. They’ll play Nevada’s Rock Into Spring festival on April 29 and the 98 Rock Fest in South Carolina on April 30.

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal – The 10 Records That Changed My Life