Budgie release Time To Remember book

The book Time To Remember: Budgie’s Heavy Revolution 1980–2010 has been released.

The final instalment in a trilogy based on the influential Welsh rock band features contributions from band members, roadies, promoters and photographers, as well as anecdotes from late guitarist John Thomas, who died in March this year.

The follow-up to 2014’s In Pecking Order: Budgie 1974–79 also includes previously unseen photos from their 1982 tour of Poland, then part of the Communist Eastern Bloc – two years before Iron Maiden made their groundbreaking debut in the country.

Time To Remember: Budgie’s Heavy Revolution 1980-2010 can be purchased via the book’s official website.

