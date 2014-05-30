Take a peck at Budgie's new book

A second book charting the early career of influential Welsh rock icons Budgie has been released.

In Pecking Order: Budgie 1974–79 is a 400-page book examining the era which saw the metal pioneers release albums In For The Kill, Bandolier, If I Were Brittania I’d Waive The Rules and Impeckable.

Tracks from In For The Kill – released in 1974 – were later covered by Van Halen, Metallica and Iron Maiden.

The book features interviews with former Budgie guitarist Tony Bourge, bass player and singer Burke Shelley, drummers Pete Boot and Steve Williams, and guitarist Myf Isaac.

Manager Graham Moloney and sound engineer Bob Leth also add to the stories in the book, which covers a period that featured line-up changes aplenty and the spreading of wings into North America.

It is the follow-up to the 2013 book Budgie’s First Three Albums, which covered the formative years of the band from 1967 to 1973.

Budgie’s 11th and most recent album You’re All Living In Cuckooland was released in 2006.

