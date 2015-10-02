Bruce Soord reveals solo album details

Bruce Soord has announced that he’ll release his self-titled solo album on November 27 via Kscope.

The Pineapple Thief mainman was on tour across the UK with Sweet Billy Pilgrim last month previewing some of the material. And he’s also issued a stream of his track Familiar Patterns with Prog. Hear it below.

Soord says: “I spent the most part of the summer locked in my studio creating this record, which turned into a huge labour of love. I am very proud of what it became.

“We shot the cover and booklet at various locations throughout my home town of Yeovil. I spent my formative years in this town – the second track on the album Buried Here is about exactly that.”

He continues: “While the songs describe a sense of the past that has been lost, it is also a celebration of this wonderful and artistically decaying town that created me. But all’s not lost – there is still a shimmer of sound here.”

The album will be released on digipak CD which comes with a 16-page booklet. Pre-orders are now open, with those who buy ahead of release also gaining access to 5.1 FLAC download on launch day.

