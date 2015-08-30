Bruce sees no end in sight for Maiden

Bruce Dickinson says he had so much fun making The Book Of Souls that he really hopes it isn’t Iron Maiden’s final album.

The metal giants release their 16th album on September 4. The follow-up to 2010’s The Final Frontier was five years in the making and its release was delayed as frontman Dickinson was treated for cancer.

But not even his battle for health could weaken the singer’s drive to get the album out. And they are even working on a massive world tour for next year, on which Dickinson will pilot the band and crew onboard a new and improved Ed Force One.

After flying 150 fans from Cardiff to Paris for an album listening party, Dickinson took questions from the audience at the Guillaume Tell Studios.

He tells Metal XS (via Blabbermouth): “I really hope that this is not the last album. I’ve had way too much fun making this one. I’m gonna have way too much fun and enjoy the next tour for a variety of reasons.

“I’m happily chatting to you and running around and leaping around or flying airplanes. And the next stop is gonna be a tour and some singing.”

Last week, Maiden released an 8-bit browser-based video game inspired by the video for new single Speed Of Light.

