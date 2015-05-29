British doom mongers Witchsorrow unveil a stunning new track

Three years may be a long time to wait for a new album, but in doom terms it’s a mere blink of an all-seeing, not-caring-about-your-paltry-existence eye.

It is a period, however, that’s allowed Farnborough’s Witchsorrow to fully reassess the misanthropic worldview that pervaded their 2012 full-length debut, God Curse Us, and after much deliberation, their latest update is thus: humanity still really sucks.

Happy days, because the result is a new album, No Light, Only Fire, due to crush the spirits of small children and newlyweds alike this August at the behest of Candlelight Records, and we have an exclusive preview in the strangely engaging form of To The Gallows. Six and a half minutes of pounding grooves that makes you want to shake your fists at the petty gods above, bristling bass and diseased lead breaks, it’s a song that rollicks along in true doom fashion, full of fatalism, defiance and fuck-you attitude

“There isn’t any light at all in what we do,” says frontman Necroskull. “I’m not a very nice person, I don’t like people, I pretty much hate everything. It weakens me, and it comes out through in the music. We’re not the band out high-fiving everyone and pouring shots down your throat. We’re the ones singing about waiting for the end to come, that we’re all children of the grave.”

Put that in your bong, smoke it and lose your head to To The Gallows below!

For those with any remaining will to live, spend the last residues at Witchsorrow’s Facebook page here!