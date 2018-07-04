Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes reveals new venture the Church

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes is preparing to open the doors to his new business venture later this week in Sheffield.

Church: Temple Of Fun will open this Friday (July 6) at the historic Rutland Works – known now as Osborn Works – on Rutland Road in the English City.

The venture will bring together many of the things that Sykes holds dear, including live music, vegan food, tattoos, retro gaming and South American religious iconography.

Sykes, who also owns Drop Dead Clothing, says: “Our building has incredible heritage and I wanted to develop a concept that truly celebrated and developed that legacy.

“It has been an amazing team effort over the past few months as ideas have taken shape and Church: Temple Of Fun has become a reality."

The concept for the space came after the Drop Dead Clothing staff had a party at the venue, and it was inspired by Sykes’ visit to a bar/arcade in Brazil.

Church will hold 220 people and will be open seven days a week.

Fore more, visit the Church: Temple Of Fun Facebook page.

In October last year, Sykes and his BMTH bandmate Jordan Fish successfully scaled the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Friends Of PICU, after Fish’s son Eliot was cared for at Southampton’s Paediatric Intensive Care Unit following a brain haemorrhage when he was just four days old.