Bring Me The Horizon preview True Friends

Bring Me The Horizon have teased the track True Friends from That’s The Spirit.

Their fifth album is set for release on September 11 and the latest clip follows the singles Happy Song and Throne. The full track is expected to be unveiled next week.

Frontman Oli Sykes said of the follow-up to 2013’s Sempiternal: “This time round the challenge wasn’t just for people to be impressed that a screamer’s learned to sing. We had to come back with something that would be impressive for people who had no idea of the history of the band.”

They’ll play two UK warm-up shows next week in Liverpool and Oxford ahead of their appearances at the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 29 and 30. They’ll then return to North America for a run of dates in October.

That’s The Spirit tracklist

01. Doomed 02. Happy Song 03. Throne 04. True Friends 05. Follow You 06. What You Need 07. Avalanche 08. Run 09. Drown 10. Blasphemy 11. Oh No