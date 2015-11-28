Bring Me The Horizon announce charity show

Bring Me The Horizon will play a charity show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 22.

They’ll perform at the iconic venue for Teenage Cancer Trust – and they’ll be backed by a full orchestra. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity which provides cancer services for young people across the UK.

Tickets for the one-off show will be priced at £25 and go on sale on Friday, December 4 from 9am via Gigs And Tours, Ticketmaster and the venue’s box office.

Bring Me The Horizon are currently on the UK leg of their European tour and will play London’s Alexandra Palace tonight (November 28).

BMTH in tour diary video