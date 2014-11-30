Bring Me The Horizon announce Camden gig

Bring Me The Horizon have announced a gig at an intimate venue in London.

The Sheffield metallers will play warm-up show at The Underworld in Camden on Wednesday (December 3) – two days before their appearance at Wembley Arena, where they will be supported by Young Guns, Issues and Sleepwave.

The Camden gig was announced on Radio One tonight and confirmed on the band’s Facebook page. Tickets for the Camden show go on sale at 9am on Monday (December 1) via LiveNation and TicketMaster.

BMTH will release new single Drown on December 7 and are set to record a new album – the follow-up to 2013’s Sempiternal – next year.

They released a limited edition vinyl boxset this month, which includes their debut EP and three of their studio albums.