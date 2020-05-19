Brian May: “I loved to write for Freddie. I loved to see him do his stuff with us”

Queen’s Brian May has reflected on working with Freddie Mercury in a deleted scene from Sammy Hagar’s AXS TV show Rock & Roll Road Trip.

The guitarist was speaking with the Red Rocker about his recording projects, including his work with Kerry Ellis and more recently with Kings Daughters.

May says: “I like playing my guitar and I like instrumental stuff, but to me a song is about the singer – and music is about songs because you have some message to convey and that’s what the singer does.

“The rest of it can be important, but it’s not as important as the person who’s putting across the idea.

“I loved to write for Freddie. I loved to see him do his stuff with us. You would give Freddie something and he would make it into something else – he would take it to the next place.

“So I miss that, but I love working with Kerry and a new bunch of girls called Kings Daughters.”

May also says that he’s also recorded “in secret” with Adam Lambert but adds: “We haven’t felt it was right to put it out. We just didn’t think we hit the right vibe.”

Watch the full clip below.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Queen and Howard Blake’s soundtrack to the 1980 sci-fi movie Flash Gordon would appear in a box set celebrating the film’s 40th anniversary.

The package will also include a feature titled On The Soundtrack featuring May and Blake.

