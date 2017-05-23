Brian May And Kerry Ellis - Golden Days album review

Soothing sitar weaves its way through Love In A Rainbow and Golden Days’ title song, one of five original compositions. Ellis’s angelic vocals are the centre point of several beautiful arrangements, including Amazing Grace and Can’t Help Falling In Love, which sit among a stellar, bilingual rendition of Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller’s I Who Have Nothing and the hauntingly sublime take on Gary Moore’s Parisienne Walkways.

Gonna Be Alright (The Panic Attack Song) is optimistic despite explicit detail ('I can't get my breath, pain beating in my chest') and the upbeat tempo and sweeping chords smack of Journey's Never Walk Away. The acoustic If I Loved You and Benny 'ABBA' Andersson's Story Of A Heart show that variation comes in spades on the self-produced Golden Days, providing a perfect showcase for May and Ellis's well-oiled working relationship.

That said, there’s not a single jot of satisfaction here for Wayne and Garth.