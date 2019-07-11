Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road series headed to US TV

Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road series is headed to US TV for the first time.

The show was originally broadcast on Sky Arts in the UK back in 2017, but now, US viewers will have the chance to see the AC/DC man interview some of the biggest names in music when it debuts on the AXS TV channel this Sunday (July 15).

The channel have acquired the first two seasons, which will see the vocalist chat to music icons about life on tour and revisit locations that have helped define their careers.

Johnson says: “To sit and chat with my friends and heroes while filming A Life On The Road was ridiculous fun, and with no professional journalists around, you can feel the trust."

This weekend’s episode sees Johnson catch up with Sting, with subsequent shows featuring artists including Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey, Joe Elliott, Lars Ulrich, Nick Mason, Joe Walsh, Paul Rodgers and Mick Fleetwood.

Find a full list of shows below.

Last month, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh revealed he’s been working with Johnson on a mystery project, while Johnson is rumoured have rejoined AC/DC after leaving in 2016 due to hearing issues.

He was spotted at Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios last year with estranged AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd.

Brian Johnson: A Life On The Road

Sep 15: Sting

Sep 22: Robert Plant

Sep 29: Roger Daltrey

Oct 06: Joe Elliott

Oct 13: Lars Ulrich

Oct 20: Nick Mason

Oct 27: Billy Joel

Nov 03: Joe Walsh

Nov 10: Dolly Parton

Nov 17: Paul Rodgers

Dec 01: Mick Fleetwood