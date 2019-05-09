Brian Eno’s Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks to be reissued with new music

Brian Eno’s 1983 album Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks, which he recorded with his brother Roger and Daniel Lanois, is to be reissued this summer.

The record was originally launched for the Al Reinert-directed documentary For All Mankind, which featured footage of the Apollo 11 moon landing along with interviews with the astronauts involved.

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks will be reissued on July 11 to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and will feature all 12 tracks along with a disc featuring 11 new instrumental compositions.

The 11 new tracks see Brian Eno, Daniel Lanois and Roger Eno working together for the first time since the original album. Lanois contributed three compositions: Capsule, Last Step From The Surface and Fine-grained, while Roger Eno’s are Waking Up, Under The Moon and Strange Quiet.

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks will be released on 2CD, 2LP, a limited edition 2CD with 24-page colour hardback book, special digital edition with exclusive cover art and as a standard digital edition.

The original album was remastered by Abbey Road's Miles Showell.

Apollo: Atmospheres & Soundtracks

1. Under Stars

2. The Secret Place

3. Matta

4. Signals

5. An Ending (Ascent)

6. Under Stars II

7. Drift

8. Silver Morning

9. Deep Blue Day

10. Weightless

11. Always Returning

12. Stars

For All Mankind

1. The End Of A Thin Cord

2. Capsule

3. At The Foot Of A Ladder

4. Waking Up

5. Clear Desert Night

6. Over The Canaries

7. Last Step From The Surface

8. Fine-grained

9. Under The Moon

10. Strange Quiet

11. Like I Was A Spectator