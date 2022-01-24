Breaking: Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp show no sign of letting up

Alternative national treasures Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have once more stepped into the breach to lift the spirits of an embattled population.

At the end of a week in which the flood of Downing Street chaos became a deluge, the pair have released a performance video in which they cover of The Clash's Should I Stay Or Should I Go, presumably in "tribute" to under-pressure UK Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.

It's the usual set-up. Cardigan-sporting King Crimson man Fripp attacks the song with genuine gusto, his hair teased into a playful mohawk, and Toyah sings with mischievous glee while wearing the kind of body stocking you can only find in specialist stores and a leather police hat. In a time of national turmoil, they've once again shown the meaning of true leadership.

"Imagine getting arrested by Toyah!" writes Victor Hernanzez in the comments below the video. "I would gladly surrender in an extremely calm manner!"

"Toyah can take my particulars down, anytime!" adds jtlampsu2, while David Robbins keeps the judicial theme going, advising "Officer Toyah" that he needs to go to the station for questioning.

It's becoming increasingly clear that Toyah and Robert Fripp are the healing balm we need to tend our wounds of division. Won't someone put them in charge? Please?

In other King Crimson-related news, former Crimson drummer Bill Bruford has launched a YouTube channel of his own. In the channel, Bruford will presumably be performing covers of jazz-rock classics in heels and a gimp suit. Or something.