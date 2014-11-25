Breaking Bands' Record of the Week: Front Porch Step —Whole Again

This week's Record Of The Week comes from Jake Mcelfresh, also known as Front Porch Step.

Jake has an amazing ability to write the most raw, vulnerable music: music that anyone who’s been through loss and love can relate to. As the song builds you’re reminded of having your heart ripped out, and that feeling of free-falling as you finally fall in love again.

You can hear the track on Team Rock Radio during daytime hours, or head over to teamrock.com to listen to Breaking Bands On Demand.

Sophie x