Brann from Mastodon stops by tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we sit down for a chat with Brann Dailor from Mastodon.

We’re also spinning the best bits from Sahg’s debut album, the exclusive first play of the new single from Blind Guardian and there’s music from Killer Be Killed, The Sword, Gojira, Motörhead and Slayer.

Plus we’ll be talking about the news that Russell Brand clashed with a Channel 4 News interviewer when the journalist asked him about the price of his house.

Which got us thinking… what’s the strangest thing you’ve argued over? Wilding argued for three hours over the running order of the Scorpions’ Blackout album once…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.