Brad return after 10-year hiatus with new album and Shawn Smith's final recordings

By Fraser Lewry
published

Seattle legends Brad, featuring Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard, will release In The Moment That You’re Born in July - video for title track out now

Shawn Smith in 2010
Brad's Shawn Smith in 2010 (Image credit: Steven Dewall)

Brad, the Seattle group led by Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and drummer Regan Hagar, will release their sixth album In The Moment That You’re Born this July. The album is the follow-up to 2012's United We Stand, and features the final recordings of late singer Shawn Smith, who passed away in 2019

The album will be released via Loosegroove Recordings on July 28, and features Gossard, Hagar and Smith alongside bassist Keith Lowe, who joined the lineup in 2008. Brad have also released a video for the title track (below) which was directed by Hagar. 

"Shawn Smith had an amazing antenna for the sublime and transmitted those currents into his vocals,” Gossard tells Spin (opens in new tab). “He was fearless about improvisation and loved creation. Shawn thrived when the stakes were high – he was a profoundly adventurous artist."

In The Moment That You’re Born was recorded and mixed at Studio Litho in Seattle by by Floyd Reitsma – who also worked on United We Stand, and has recorded with the likes of Pearl Jam, Audioslave and Dave Matthews – apart from the title track, which was mixed by Josh Evans. 

The album's tracks include a new version of Stars N’ You, which written by late Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood and originally recorded by his pre-MLB band Malfunkshun, who also featured Regan Hagar.

In The Moment That You’re Born is available for pre-order now, alongside a 30th anniversary edition of Brads's debut album Shame.

Brad: In The Moment That You’re Born tracklist

1. In The Moment You Were Born
2. Pieces of Sky in My Head
3. Straight To The Hoop
4. Stars N’ You
5. Meadow in Autumn
6. Take Me Back Home
7. Without Guns
8. Hey Now What’s The Problem?
9. I’m Digging You
10. Simple Subtraction

Fraser Lewry
Fraser Lewry

Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 37 years in music industry, online for 24. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.  