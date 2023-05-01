Brad return after 10-year hiatus with new album and Shawn Smith's final recordings

Brad, the Seattle group led by Pearl Jam guitarist Stone Gossard and drummer Regan Hagar, will release their sixth album In The Moment That You’re Born this July. The album is the follow-up to 2012's United We Stand, and features the final recordings of late singer Shawn Smith, who passed away in 2019.

The album will be released via Loosegroove Recordings on July 28, and features Gossard, Hagar and Smith alongside bassist Keith Lowe, who joined the lineup in 2008. Brad have also released a video for the title track (below) which was directed by Hagar.

"Shawn Smith had an amazing antenna for the sublime and transmitted those currents into his vocals,” Gossard tells Spin (opens in new tab). “He was fearless about improvisation and loved creation. Shawn thrived when the stakes were high – he was a profoundly adventurous artist."

In The Moment That You’re Born was recorded and mixed at Studio Litho in Seattle by by Floyd Reitsma – who also worked on United We Stand, and has recorded with the likes of Pearl Jam, Audioslave and Dave Matthews – apart from the title track, which was mixed by Josh Evans.

The album's tracks include a new version of Stars N’ You, which written by late Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood and originally recorded by his pre-MLB band Malfunkshun, who also featured Regan Hagar.

In The Moment That You’re Born is available for pre-order now, alongside a 30th anniversary edition of Brads's debut album Shame.

Brad: In The Moment That You’re Born tracklist

1. In The Moment You Were Born

2. Pieces of Sky in My Head

3. Straight To The Hoop

4. Stars N’ You

5. Meadow in Autumn

6. Take Me Back Home

7. Without Guns

8. Hey Now What’s The Problem?

9. I’m Digging You

10. Simple Subtraction