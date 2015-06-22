Bostaph’s Slayer return was 'easy'

Slayer guitarist Kerry King says it was easy to bring back drummer Paul Bostaph for a third stint.

He replaced original sticksman Dave Lombardo again in 2013, and appears on the band’s 11th album Repentless, due in September.

King tells Fuse: “Paul’s a machine. I don’t worry about him at all. He would never have been out of Slayer if he didn’t quit twice. It was never over anything personal. He was always my friend so it was very easy for him to come back and be a part again.”

He adds that there’s a “weird” coincidence surrounding Bostaph’s return. “The new album comes out September 11 again, and the last time we put out a record on September 11 it was God Hates Us All, and that was the last record Paul was on. It’s kind of like lost time for him.”

King has previously discussed how he decided that Exodus guitarist Gary Holt – who replaced the late Jeff Hanneman – wouldn’t be invited to write songs for his studio debut.

Now he adds: “I thought a very long time about how I wanted to proceed with that. In order to keep him interested I said, ‘I’d love you to play some leads, so you’ll feel like you’ve actually contributed – it’s not completely a cover to you.’”

He says of Repentless: “If you’ve ever been a Slayer fan at any point in our career, you’ll like this record.”

The band streamed the title track last week.

