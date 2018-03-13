Boss Keloid release new video for Chronosiam

Boss Keloid are premiering their new video for Chronosiam exclusively with Metal Hammer.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming album Melted On The Inch, released April 27 via Holy Roar Records.

“The theme of Chronosiam is about personal endeavour outside of the comfort zone and having the courage to fulfil those paths in life that you wouldn’t normally take,” the band tell Metal Hammer. “It’s the realisation that there are no barriers holding you back but negative influences constraining you, and that you can embrace your true self to the fullest. Embrace life and don’t be afraid to create.

“There are contrasting emotions conveyed throughout the song’s journey, ones that are dark and introspective and then moments of positivity, vibrancy and uplifting optimism.”

Melted On The Inch is out April 27 and available to pre-order now.

