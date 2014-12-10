Bonafide to issue Denim Devils in February

Bonafide have revealed their fifth album will be released in February.

The Swedish rockers will issue Denim Devils on February 2 via Off Yer Rocka Recordings ahead of a summer European tour.

The follow-up to 2013’s Bombo was recorded in bassist Martin Ekelund’s own studio Lemon Recordings in Klippan, Sweden.

Frontman Pontus Snibb says: “This record has a tougher live vibe and sound than the previous one, as it was recorded almost live in the studio. We wanted to get as close to a live show as possible, to capture that magic that happens on stage when everything’s coming together.”

Bonafide last month released the first single from the album, Hold Down The Fort, as a digital EP and first taster of what’s to come.

Snibb adds: “The single Hold Down The Fort is a straight ahead rocker about always sticking up for someone to a 100%, never letting them down. One Kiss is another stand out track, with its catchy chorus that sticks in your mind from the first listen. It will be released as the second single this spring, with an accompanying video.”