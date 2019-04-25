Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek lands James Bond role

Actor Rami Malek has been named in the cast for the new James Bond film.

Malek received widespread critical acclaim for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody – a performance which landed the 37 year old a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and an Oscar.

Now he’s celebrating again after being named in the cast for the as-yet-untitled new James Bond movie, where he’ll play the main villain – confirming a rumour that’s been swirling for several months.

Malek wasn’t at the official announcement in Jamaica, but appeared via video message to say (via the BBC): “I’m stuck here in New York in production but I'm very much looking forward to joining the whole cast and crew.

"I will be making sure Mr Bond does not have an easy ride in this, his 25th outing. See you all soon.”

Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Bond for the fifth and final time, while Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright and Rory Kinnear also all return.

Malek will be joined by other Bond newcomers Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah, Lashana Lynch and David Dencik.

The film will be released internationally by Universal and in the US by MGM/Annapurna in April 2020.

The writing team for the movie will also feature Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.