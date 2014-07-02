Bodom, Coldrain and more on tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show

We’re shite at sport, aren’t we? Murray is out Wimbledon, England are out of the World Cup and we’re probably crap at lawn bowls too. But there’s one thing we are good at – broadcasting a heavy metal radio show.

Tonight we’re kicking out the jams from Children Of Bodom’s debut album and choosing stone cold classics from Coldrain, Torche, Whitechapel, Within Temptation, Monster Magnet, Emperor and Arch Enemy.

And tonight we’ll be talking about Phil Collins. Yes we know he’s not metulz, but he’s donated his vast collection of Alamo memorabilia to the state of Texas – what a nice gent. But this got us thinking…

What’s the one thing you collect/hoard/fill the spare room with much to your partner’s chagrin?

We’ve got a sweet collection of empty bottles. Seriously, come to the studio and there’s empty beer bottles everywhere.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.