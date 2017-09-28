Bob Dylan’s handwritten lyrics to Like A Rolling Stone up for auction

Handwritten lyrics for Bob Dylan’s 1965 classic Like A Rolling Stone are currently up for auction.

The single page draft was written this year and is being sold by Nate D. Sanders Auctions – and the lyrics and Dylan’s signature have been authenticated by the singer, songwriter’s manager.

The auction site states that “apart from the original draft, these are the only known lyrics of Like A Rolling Stone that have been offered at auction.”

In 2014, the original draft went under the hammer at $2 million – setting a new price record, soaring beyond the $1.2m cost of John Lennon’s handwritten lyrics for 1967 Beatles track A Day In The Life.

Dylan wrote his words on four sheets of headed notepaper from the Roger Smith Hotel in Washington, DC. The pages include scribbles, ideas and unused lyrics including a reference to gangster Al Capone and the line “Dry vermouth / you’ll tell the truth.”

The 2017 draft has a minimum bid requirement of $125,000 – and, at the time of writing, and the auction coming to a close, no one has so far made an offer.

Bob Dylan lyrics sell for $2m