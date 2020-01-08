Bob Dylan biopic: First details emerge

The first details about a new Bob Dylan biopic have come to light.

Deadline report that the film has the working title Going Electric and will focus on the singer/songwriter’s controversial transition from folk to rock in the mid-60s.

The site reports that Dylan is involved with the project alongside Searchlight Pictures and director James Mangold, with talks with actor Timothée Chalamet about the lead role now under way.

Chalamet recently featured in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women and played Hal/King Henry V in Netflix movie The King.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last year, Martin Scorsese’s documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story premiered on Netflix. The film concentrated on Dylan’s 1975 US tour and captured “the troubled spirit of America” at the time, and “the joyous music that Dylan performed during the fall of that year.”

All of Dylan’s performances in the film are included in the box set Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings, which was released in June last year.

The 148-track collection includes all five of Dylan’s full sets from that tour and also features rehearsal clips from New York's S.I.R. studios.