Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Shinedown and Nickelback have been confirmed as headliners at the inaugural Boardwalk Rock festival, which will take place in Ocean Beach, Maryland, on May 17-18 2025.

Other bands confirmed for the festival include Halestorm, Bush, Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Alice Cooper, Flyleaf with Lacy Sturm, The Struts, Extreme, Everclear, Puddle Of Mud, 3 Doors Down, Bret Michaels, Candlebox, Night Ranger, Crossfade, Dorothy, Black Stone Cherry, Trapt, Kat Von D, Royale Lynn, Fuel, Saliva and Tim Montana.

The festival will take over Ocean City Inlet and feature three stages – two on the beach and one on the boardwalk – and include access to the restaurants, bars, and shops on the boardwalk, as well as Jolly Roger at the Pier, an amusement park containing a Ferris wheel, a Venetian double-decker carousel, a roller coaster and various other thrill rides.

Ticket prices start at $165 for a single-day general admission pass, with two-day passes available at $195. At the other end of the scale, a two-day "Ultimate" pass will cost $3,950 and includes front-of-stage viewing, on-stage viewing (pending artist approval, not headline performances), access to view shows from front-of-house mixing desk (again, subject to artist approval), golf cart transportation, access to an artist bar and an "exclusive festival gift".

Fans can register to join a presale that begins on December 13 at 10am. A general sale for any remaining tickets will follow at 11am.

Live Nation-owned C3 Presents, the company behind Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Boston Calling, Bonnaroo and many other festivals, are the organisers of Boardwalk Rock.

(Image credit: C3 Presents)