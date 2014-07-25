Blues Pills stream debut album

Blues Pills have made their highly-anticipated self-titled debut album available for streaming – hear all ten tracks ahead of its official launch on Monday.

The American-Swedish-French quartet have included a cover of Chubby Checker track Gypsy among their original songs. They explain: “We used to play it at soundcheck, then, slowly, it worked its way into our setlist. Back in the day, a lot of bands covered each other for the right reasons. We wanted to honour Chubby and bring the song back to life the Blues Pills way.”

They’re delighted with iconic artist Marijke Koger-Dunham’s album sleeve, saying: “She painted it some time in the late 60s, and because we were looking for 60s-inspired work, we thought, ‘What could be better?’ For us it’s a representation of the balance of life – darkness and light, sun and moon. It shows how opposite forces are interconnected. And besides that, it looks amazing.”

Blues Pills is released via Nuclear Blast

