Blues Magazine birthday bash has all-star lineup

The Blues Magazine is celebrating its second birthday this month with a party starring Nine Below Zero, Jo Harman plus Big Boy Bloater and The Limits.

It takes place on May 15 at the 100 Club in London – and tickets are on sale now.

As one of Britain’s most respected blues bands, famous for their non-stop high energy gigs, it’s only right that Nine Below Zero headline the three-act bill. Here’s a taste of what to expect from the South London quartet…

Recognised as one of the finest female soul blues artists in the UK, Jo Harman is one of the brightest stars on the blues and soul scene. With a world class band behind her, Jo’s incredible voice and stage presence has seen her perform at nearly 50 festivals in 2013 and 2014 is shaping up to be just as busy. Here’s a sample from last year’s excellent Dirt On My Tongue album to whet your appetite.

Blues Magazine Show presenter Big Boy Bloater will be hosting the evening and performing with his band Big Boy Bloater & The Limits. Big Boy Bloater is a well known figure on the blues and roots music scenes around the world, and his unique and powerful style has thrilled audiences from London to Las Vegas. Here’s the man in red-hot action…