Blue Oyster Cult to release new studio album in 2020

Blue Oyster Cult have announced they’ve signed a new deal with Frontiers Music to release a new studio album in 2020.

A firm date has still to be announced, but when it does arrive, it’ll be the band’s first since 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.

Vocalist Eric Bloom says: “It's been a long time since Blue Oyster Cult’s last studio album. Our biggest question from fans is, ‘When are we going to do some new music?’ So we are ready to take this journey again.

"Recording with bassist Danny Miranda, keyboardist Richie Castellano and drummer Jules Radino should be a great experience as we've been touring together for years – and guitarist Buck Dharma and I are looking forward to including them in the creative and recording process.”

Dharma adds: “The current band is great and has never been recorded other than the live concerts, so we feel now is the time for new songs to be written and recorded.

“About half of the songs for the new record exist and the rest will be finished during the process.”

The deal with Frontiers will also see much of the band’s back catalogue remastered and re-released – some with updated cover art.

Frontiers Records President Serafino Perugino says: “We are delighted to be able to bring back the iconic Blue Oyster Cult with the release of a wealth of musical material that will certainly please all the fans.

“Hard rock music would not be what is now without Blue Oyster Cult and Frontiers is their natural home. We look forward to a long and fruitful cooperation!”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.