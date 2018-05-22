Bloodstock reveals first artists for New Blood Stage

Bloodstock organisers have revealed the names of the Metal 2 The Masses winners who will take to the New Blood Stage at this year’s festival.

The first wave of finals are taking place throughout this month, with further events scheduled in June and July.

Eight bands have today been confirmed: Pelugion, A Ritual Spirit, Aonia, Negative Thought Process, Oracle, This Place Is Hell, Sellsword and Obzidian.

Coventry winners Pelugion and Glasgow champs A Ritual Spirit will take to the stage on the Friday, while Sheffield’s Aonia, Reading’s Negative Thought Process and Belfast outfit Oracle grab a slot on the Saturday.

Sunday will see Dublin’s This Place Is Hell, Sellsword – who grabbed their spot via CD application – and Obzidian from the Midlands make their big stage debuts.

In addition, festival organisers have added more artists to the Jagermeister Stage. The Heretic Order will play on the Friday, Sinocence and Voodoo Sioux will tear it up on the Saturday and True Believer, Abduction and Gemma Fox will all play sets on the Sunday.

June’s Bloodstock club nights have also been revealed, which can be seen below.

The UK festival will take place at Catton Park, Derbyshire, on August 9-12, with artists including Judas Priest, Gojira, Nightwish, Fozzy, Doro Pesch, Orphaned Land, At The Gates, Alestorm, Cannibal Corpse and Conjurer all previously confirmed.

Bloodstock June UK club nights

Jun 01: Nottingham Student Union (Tactical Assault)

Jun 02: Brighton Envy (Apocalypse)

Jun 02: Stoke Sugarmill (Devil’s Night)

Jun 09: Southampton Engine Rooms

Jun 22: Camberley Agincourt

Jun 29: Leicester Firebug

Jun 29: Exeter Cavern Club

Jun 30: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Jun 30: Sheffield Corporation