Bloodstock reveals final New Blood stage additions

Bloodstock organisers have revealed the final names who will play on the New Blood stage at this year’s festival.

Back in May, the first wave of artists who wowed judges at the Metal 2 The Masses finals were revealed, and now the final batch of bands who will appear have been revealed.

Those are Garshkott, Sertraline, Body Harvest, Trivax, The Brood, Luna’s Call, Earthbound, Imminent Annihilation, Dead Before Mourning, Damaged Reich, Callus, Untamed, Cranial Separation and Def Goldblum.

In addition, organisers have revealed new entertainment plans for the Sophie Lancaster stage for when the last bands leave the stage.

The big top tent will be transformed into The Lock In – a club night presented by Old Blue Last Beer and hosted by comedian Andrew O’Neill. Each night will see a different DJ celebrate the world of rock and metal from various decades.

DJ Krusher will spin tracks from the 70s on the Thursday night, Alexander Milas will be on hand with 80s tunes on the Friday, Saturday sees Dom Lawson belting out tracks from the 90s, while the Sunday evening will see Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade melt faces with a selection of riffs from the 2000s.

There are also several Bloodstock club nights scheduled throughout this month, with those in attendance having the opportunity to win weekend tickets and grab prizes.

Get all the very latest Bloodstock information on our festival hub page.

Bloodstock UK club nights

Jul 13: Portsmouth Edge Of The Wedge

Jul 13: London Electric Ballroom

Jul 20: Leicester Firebug

Jul 27: London Elektrowerkz

Jul 28: Dublin Fibber Magees

Jul 28: Birmingham Eddie’s Rock Club

Jul 28: Sheffield Corporation