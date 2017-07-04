Bloodstock organisers confirm 15 more bands

Another 15 artists have been confirmed for this year’s Bloodstock.

Artists including Amon Amarth, Ghost, Megadeth, Arch Enemy, Testament, Kreator, Skindred, Devilment, King 810, Chelsea Grin, Havok and Fallujah are lined up for the UK festival, which takes place from August 10 to 13 at Catton Park, Walton On Trent.

They’ll now be joined by Forever Still, Electric Mother, Hung Daddy, Trendkill, Biggus Riffus, Hanowar, Spyderbyte, Bangover, Tales Of Autumn, Twisted Illusion, Departed, Everest Queen, Atragon, Silverchild and Voodoo Blood.

Bloodstock organisers launched day tickets for the festival last week and now they’ve announced that fans can win a range of prizes by sharing Bloodstock video clips on YouTube.

They say in a statement: “Want to win lots of Bloodstock goodies – plus a chance to meet bands, get your ticket upgraded, watch from side of stage, or just snap up some free tickets?

“You can win every week between now and the festival. Lots of prizes to be won just by sharing your fave Bloodsstock YouTube video on your social media.”

For more information, visit the official Bloodstock website.

