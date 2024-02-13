Bloodstock Open Air announces 18 more bands for 2024

Bloodstock Open Air has announced 18 new bands for its 2024 lineup.

The annual heavy metal weekender – which this year takes place from August 8 to 11 in Catton Park, Derbyshire – has previously announced the 2024 edition will be headlined by Opeth (performing a fan-voted set), Architects and Amon Amarth.

Now, joining those bands across the weekend will be UK death metal up-and-comers Burner, thrash veterans Xentrix, Swedish progressive metal quintet Soen, rising alt-metal outfit Unpeople, comedy grindcore troupe Raised By Owls, rock trio Haxan, ‘samurai metal’ band Ryujin and more.

The new names join a bill also featuring Clutch, Carcass, Malevolence, Crypta, Enslaved, Hatebreed, Rotting Christ, Evergrey, Igorrr, Satyricon, Sylosis and Septicflesh, among many others.

The updated poster, featuring every name confirmed for the festival, is available below.

When Opeth were announced as headliners of the Friday at Bloodstock 2024 in September, band leader Mikael Åkerfeldt commented: “So… back to Bloodstock 2024 for us, it appears. I don’t remember how many times we've played the festival, but we do have fond memories from there.

“‘Filling in’ for Heaven And Hell when RJD [Ronnie James Dio] had passed is one. Fuck! Can’t remember a more emotional event on stage for us, to be honest. Anyhoooo, we’ll be there ‘rocking’ and ‘rolling’ in our own way, playing songs that you’ve chosen (apparently). Please be gentle.”

Satyricon singer Sigurd “Satyr” Wongraven said when his band joined the bill in December: “The way Satyricon’s attitude has resonated with English fans throughout our journey as a band, has made us feel that playing there isn’t so much a visit, but rather a homecoming.

“Having decided to do only a few select shows, we can’t go everywhere, but fortunately there are a few places our hearts seem to take us, one way or the other. Like England.”

Weekend and day tickets to Bloodstock Open Air 2024 are available now on the festival website.